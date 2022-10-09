Central Texas Firefighters remember the fallen on 9/11 Anniversary

During the weekend, communities came together and showed love to their fellow firefighters. As well as honor those who lost their lives during 9/11.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEXAS, USA — Around Central Texas Fire Departments and communities remembered those who died saving countless lives during Sept. 11, 2001. During the weekend, communities came together and showed love to their fellow firefighters as well.

Temple Fire & Rescue - Sept. 11, 2022

Locally in Temple, the Temple Fire & Rescue hosted their annual remembrance ceremony as the community reflected on the first responders who not only lost their lives more than 21 years ago, but those fighting fires today.

Waco Fire Local-478 - Sept. 11, 2022

Waco Fire Department this morning paid tribute to those lost in the attacks as they held moments of silence in remembrance during the 21st anniversary.

Copperas Cove Fire Department - Sept. 9, 2022

H-E-B served lunch to Engine 1 and Medic 1 at the Halstead Elementary for breakfast. Engine 2 and medic 2, went to J.L Williams Lovett Ledger Elementary for the Hero's Memorial Walk, according to the Copperas Cove FD Facebook.

Harker Heights Fire Department - Sept. 9 , 2022

Harker Heights Fire Department hosted their 16th Annual Freedom Walk in honor and memory of the 9/11 attacks.

Killeen Fire Department - Sept. 11, 2022

Killeen Fire Captain Nial Kelley and crew helped with a special 9/11 tribute at both the Texas Rangers and Cowboy games respectfully.