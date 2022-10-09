x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Central Texas Firefighters remember the fallen on 9/11 Anniversary

During the weekend, communities came together and showed love to their fellow firefighters. As well as honor those who lost their lives during 9/11.

More Videos

TEXAS, USA — Around Central Texas Fire Departments and communities remembered those who died saving countless lives during Sept. 11, 2001. During the weekend, communities came together and showed love to their fellow firefighters as well.

Temple Fire & Rescue - Sept. 11, 2022

Locally in Temple, the Temple Fire & Rescue hosted their annual remembrance ceremony as the community reflected on the first responders who not only lost their lives more than 21 years ago, but those fighting fires today.

Credit: Temple Fire & Rescue
Temple Fire & Rescue annual remembrance ceremony
Credit: Temple Fire & Rescue
Temple Fire & Rescue
Credit: Temple Fire & Rescue
Temple Fire & Rescue annual remembrance ceremony
Credit: Temple Fire & Rescue
Temple Fire & Rescue
Credit: Temple Fire & Rescue
Temple Fire & Rescue
Credit: Temple Fire & Rescue
Temple Fire & Rescue
Credit: Temple Fire & Rescue
Temple Fire & Rescue

Waco Fire Local-478 - Sept. 11, 2022

Waco Fire Department this morning paid tribute to those lost in the attacks as they held moments of silence in remembrance during the 21st anniversary. 

Credit: City of Waco - Public Information
Waco firefighters took time this morning to pay tribute to those we lost in the September 11th attacks.
Credit: City of Waco - Public Information
Waco firefighters took time this morning to pay tribute to those we lost in the September 11th attacks.
Credit: City of Waco - Public Information
Waco firefighters took time this morning to pay tribute to those we lost in the September 11th attacks.
Credit: City of Waco - Public Information
Waco firefighters took time this morning to pay tribute to those we lost in the September 11th attacks.
Credit: City of Waco - Public Information
Waco firefighters took time this morning to pay tribute to those we lost in the September 11th attacks.

Copperas Cove Fire Department - Sept. 9, 2022

H-E-B served lunch to Engine 1 and Medic 1 at the Halstead Elementary for breakfast. Engine 2 and medic 2, went to J.L Williams Lovett Ledger Elementary for the Hero's  Memorial Walk, according to the Copperas Cove FD Facebook. 

Credit: Copperas Cove Fire Department
Copperas Cove Fire Department
Credit: Copperas Cove Fire Department
Copperas Cove Fire Department
Credit: Copperas Cove Fire Department
Copperas Cove Fire Department
Credit: Copperas Cove Fire Department
Copperas Cove Fire Department
Credit: Copperas Cove Fire Department
Copperas Cove Fire Department

Harker Heights Fire Department  - Sept. 9 , 2022 

Harker Heights Fire Department hosted their 16th Annual Freedom Walk in honor and memory of the 9/11 attacks. 

Credit: Harker Heights Fire Department
16th Annual Freedom Walk
Credit: Harker Heights Fire Department
Harker Heights crews participated in the 16th Annual Freedom Walk this morning in honor and memory of the September 11, 2001 attack on our nation.
Credit: Harker Heights
Harker Heights crews participated in the 16th Annual Freedom Walk this morning in honor and memory of the September 11, 2001 attack on our nation.

Killeen Fire Department - Sept. 11, 2022

Killeen Fire Captain Nial Kelley and crew helped with a special 9/11 tribute at both the Texas Rangers and Cowboy games respectfully.  

Credit: Killeen Fire Department
Killeen Fire Captain Nial Kelley at Rangers Stadium Sunday afternoon helping with field size flag.
Credit: Killeen Fire Department
Killeen Fire Captain Nial Kelley at Rangers Stadium Sunday afternoon helping with field size flag.
Credit: Killeen Fire Department
Killeen Fire Captain Nial Kelley at Rangers Stadium Sunday afternoon helping with field size flag.

More on KCENtv.com:

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out