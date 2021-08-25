Rental assistance available for Temple residents affected by COVID-19

Eligible tenants who are behind on their rent due to COVID-19 may be able to receive up to six months’ rent.

Temple residents may be able to get up to six months of rent covered through the Texas Emergency Rental Assistance Program, according to city officials.

The City of Temple and United Way of Central Texas have partnered together to allocate emergency rental assistance for residents impacted by COVID-19.

City officials say the program can pay up to six months’ rent for income-eligible households.

“While we’ve all been affected by COVID-19, many members of our community are still struggling as a result of the pandemic,” said Nancy Glover, City of Temple Director of Housing and Development. “We are grateful for this partnership that will bring some much-needed relief to residents.”