Residents at Hillside Medical Lodge looking for penpals during this hard time

GATESVILLE, Texas — Fifty-two seniors at the Hillside Medical Lodge in Gatesville are looking for penpals. The original Facebook post from Hillside Medical Lodge about residents ho want penpals went viral with over 1,400 shares in just 24 hours.

If you want to make a new friend and brighten the day of local senior citizens, you can send letters to the address below:

Hillside Medical Lodge

C/O “name”

300 S. Hwy 36 Bypass

Gatesville, Tx. 76528

"This has been a challenging time for seniors who are unable to see their families in person," Katie-Rose Watson with Hillside Medical Lodge said.

