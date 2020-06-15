FORT HOOD, Texas — The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command increased the reward for information leading to the whereabouts of missing Fort Hood Pfc. Vanessa Guillen to $25,000 from $15,000 on Monday.

Guillen, 20, was last seen April 22 between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. in the parking lot of her Regimental Engineer Squadron Headquarters, 3rd Cavalry Regiment.

Her car keys, barracks room key, identification card and wallet were later found in the armory room where she was working earlier in the day.

She was last seen in the parking lot wearing a black t-shirt and purple fitness-type pants.

CID said they have no credible information or report that Guillen was sexually assaulted, which is a claim her family members have made.

CID also said they don't have information that it is related to the disappearance of PV2 Gregory Wedel-Morales, who was last seen on the night of Aug. 19, 2019 while driving his car in Killeen.

Both of these allegations have been widely circulated via the media and on social media, according to CID.

“We are completely committed to finding Vanessa and aggressively going after every single piece of credible information and every lead in this investigation,” said Chris Grey, spokesman for Army CID. “We will not stop until we find Vanessa.”

Grey said CID has interviewed more than 150 people and is working closely with Belton police, the FBI and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

“We have also partnered with Texas EquuSearch and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to tap into their resources as well," Grey said. "We have participated in ground and air searches on Fort Hood and throughout the Central Texas region.”

Persons with information can contact Army CID Special Agents at 254-287-2722 or the Military Police Desk at 254-288-1170. Tips can also be submitted online.