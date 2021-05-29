20 Six Flags Fiesta Texas customers rescued from stalled rollercoaster

Fire crews say no injuries have been reported.

SAN ANTONIO — A group of Six Flags Fiesta Texas customers were reportedly stuck on a roller coaster for a few hours Saturday, the San Antonio Fire Department says.

The incident was reported around noon at the park on 17000 West Interstate 10. SAFD said they are assisting staff with getting the customers off the ride that is stuck. No injuries were reported, and by 3:15 p.m., all the passengers had been safely rescued.

A spokesperson with Fiesta Texas provided the following statement, saying the ride will remain closed pending "a full inspection."

KENS 5 viewer Mark Pearson was on the rollercoaster and provided the following photo of the rescue effort.

"At approximately 11:54 AM, the Poltergeist coaster stopped in the middle of a ride cycle. In cooperation with the San Antonio Fire Department, we safely escorted all twenty guests from the ride. There are no reports of any injuries. The safety of our guests is our highest priority, and the ride will remain closed while we complete a full inspection."

Everyone safely rescued. Six Flags Fiesta Texas says Poltergeist coaster will remain closed for inspection. #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/TQeTiKNVTf — SueKENS5 (@SueKENS5) May 29, 2021