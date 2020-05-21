FORT HOOD, Texas — Pfc. Vanessa Guillen's family and a support group from Houston will hold a peaceful protest at 3 p.m. in front of Fort Hood Friday.

6 News will stream the press conference here and on all of our social media platforms.

Guillen was last scene exactly on month ago. Her family said the protest will be a way to bring awareness to her disappearance and for them to call for justice and answers.

The U.S. Army’s Criminal Investigation Command is leading the investigation into her disappearance.

Guillen was assigned to 3rd Cavalry Regiment. The 20-year-old was last seen April 22 at 1 p.m. wearing a black T-shirt in the parking lot of her regimental engineer squadron headquarters on Fort Hood, investigators said.

The Army CID said Thursday the Texas Rangers, Bell and Coryell County Sheriff Departments, the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Game Wardens, the FBI and local police departments were helping with the search.

Initially, 3rd Cavalry Regiment had more than 500 soldiers a day searching on foot in training areas, barracks and across the installation, CID said.

Aircraft from the 1st Cavalry Division provided more than 100 hours of flight time. Also, Pfc. Guillen’s unit made themselves available to the Guillen family and CID agents are keeping the family informed about the investigation, CID said.

Fort Hood CID agents continue to conduct interviews and follow up on all credible investigative leads, according to Fort Hood officials.

Fort Hood encourages anyone who may have information, no matter how minor, that could help in the safe return of Pfc. Guillen to call CID agents at 254-495-7767 and share that information with them.

The family held a press conference Thursday night at the intersection of Fort Hood St and Rancier Ave. Alianza Latina Internacional is helping the Guillen family to coordinate the events.

The group says one of its goals is to "connect our communities with legal assistance and resources, education, information and economic support in natural disasters."

RELATED: Officials offering $15K reward for information leading to whereabouts of missing Ft. Hood soldier

RELATED: 'Bring Vanessa Home' | Family, friends rally to bring awareness to missing Fort Hood soldier

RELATED: "Something isn't right" | Missing Fort Hood solider's sister speaks about disappearance

RELATED: Fort Hood conducting 'extensive search' for missing soldier, $15,000 reward offered for information