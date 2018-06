Northbound I-35 has been shut down due to a semi-truck catching on fire Sunday afternoon near the I-35 split in Hillsboro, according to officials.

The Hillsboro Department of Public Safety said traffic is being diverted to I-35 West toward Fort Worth.

Drivers should expect major delays.

TxDOT said the estimated time to clear is one to two hours.

