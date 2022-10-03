DPS Trooper shoots suspected gunman, 2 others found dead on Stokes Circle in College Station

The shots fired call came in around 3:40 p.m. Thursday.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — 9:30 p.m. Update - The Brazos County Sheriff's Office released an official statement after the shooting on Stokes Circle Thursday.

Deputy David Wilcox with BCSO said deputies with the sheriff's office and a DPS trooper responded to the call for a disturbance around 3:30 p.m. The law enforcement officers began searching the area and found a man with a gun. They said they gave several orders to drop the gun, but they said the man did not listen and would not let go of the gun.

At this point, Deputy Wilcox said the DPS Trooper on scene shot the man with the gun. He died at the scene. A call for help went out over the radio and law enforcement officers from the College Station Police Department, Bryan Police Department, Texas A&M Police Department, Brazos County Sheriff's Office, Texas DPS and the College Station Fire Department responded to the scene.

The Brazos County SWAT team also arrived to help search the property. It was during this search that two other people were found dead. Their names and their relation to the suspected shooter are not known at this time.

The Brazos County Sheriff's Office, Brazos County District Attorney's Office and the Texas Rangers will be investigating the shooting. No one else was hurt in the shooting.

The investigation is in its early stages, Deputy Wilcox said, and they will continue to give updates as information is available.

7:40 p.m. Update - Sgt. Justin Ruiz with Texas DPS confirmed three people are dead after a shooting on Stokes Circle. Officers were called out around 3:30 p.m. for a dangerous person. When officers got to the scene, Ruiz said officers saw a man with a gun. They allegedly told the man to drop the gun and shots were fired.

Ruiz said the man with a gun was shot and killed. Upon searching the property, they found two others who had been killed. More to follow.

6 p.m. Update - Law enforcement agencies with the Brazos County Sheriff's Office, Bryan Police Department, Texas A&M University Police Department, College Station Police Department and Texas DPS remain on scene of a standoff in College Station.

Neighbors we spoke to say they heard at least two people arguing between one another before hearing rapid gunfire.

Another neighbor we spoke to said they heard officers at one point tell someone to "put the gun down" multiple times before hearing more shots.

It is not yet known if anyone has been hurt or taken to the hospital at this time.

The situation remains ongoing.

police on scene of a shooting near Pipeline Road. Multiple agencies on scene. More to follow. pic.twitter.com/vnAbFgBSdz — Anita Y. Hamilton- Freeman (@AnitaYHamilton) March 10, 2022

4 p.m. - Law enforcement agencies in and around the Bryan-College Station area are responding to a report of a shooting near Pipeline Road.

The call from officers came in around 3:40 p.m.