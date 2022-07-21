Sign Wars rage on in Copperas Cove

Local businesses use store front signs to make jokes, have fun

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — It's the war you didn't see coming. It's taken the Copperas Cove community by surprise, and they're absolutely loving it.

Recently, Monty's Steak Brew and BBQ Owner Monty Montanez started taking little jabs at businesses in the area. He started with Bill French's Jewelry store and has since mentioned other businesses on his storefront sign making little jokes.

"Sometimes some of the jabs are, whew, but they're all in good fun," Montanez said.

He unknowingly spear-headed a full scale war of words all throughout Cove.

Some of the other businesses joining in are trying to get a piece of everybody.

"Monty came to us told us what he was doing wanted to get the smaller businesses involved and we wanted to have fun with it," Keith's Ace Hardware Store Manager Cassandra Burton said. "Our goal is to mention someone different everyday, but our sign is a little taller than everyone else's."

Bill French's Jewelers rented a big billboard to fire back at Montanez after he got started and other organizations have since followed suit. Mostly poking fun at Montanez and his restaurant.

The goal is to alert Cove residents and passersby about the other local business and help them get more foot traffic and support.

"One of the things that they're loving is the town the pride if you will," Montanez said, "It's bringing it's bringing our town together and making it more prideful. We're trying to get our other Central Texas neighbors involved."

The war rages on, with an end nowhere near in sight. But, the Cove people are loving it and the businesses are having fun, so it's tough to imagine that it will go away any time soon.