1: The judge who has been listening to testimony in the Joe Bryan murder case has put the hearing on an extended recess to alow testing of the DNA.

The hearing was only supposed to last three days but it appears this a possible positive move for the defense.

The recess is expected to last at least a month.

2: Starting on Friday, Waco ISD students will be able to ride city buses for free.

This agreement between the district and Waco Transit was approved at Tuesday's city council meeting.

Free rides on the city bus will not replace regular school bus options.

Students must have their IDs to ride.

3: Channel 6 is looking for some talented high school students to report for Friday Night Lights.

If you are interesting in reporting for us all you have to do is send a demo reel of you reporting at school and then you can e-mail us at fnl6@kcentv.com or post them to our Facebook page.

4: Tonight at 6:30 p.m. we are airing our sports pre-season special to get ready for Friday Night Lights.

That means there won't be any Wheel of Fortune after the news.

This is a one time thing and we will return to normal programming on Friday.

5: The Channel 6 Spirit Stick is back.

We want to have a pep rally at your school to show off your school spirit. All you have to do is nominate your school on the KCEN Facebook page or send us a picture that shows us why your school has the most spirit on your Instagram page.

Texas Today will show up at your school on a Friday morning at six and show off your school spirit!

Our first school is Temple ISD this Friday.

6: Channel 6 is giving aways tickets to the 10th Annual Harker Heights Food Wine and Brew Fesitval on September 8th at the community park.

For a chance to win a pair of tickets click here.

