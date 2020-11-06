WACO, Texas — Skate Waco on Towne Oaks Dr. will open June 16 after nearly three months of quarantine, the General Manager announced Thursday.

The Bellmead location opened June 2.

A press release said grand reopening events were scheduled for June 13 at the Bellmead location and June 27 at the Waco location.

The management and supervising team of Skate Waco will train staff on the new protocols for keeping themselves safe as well as every guest.

The protocols include a new skating schedule, hand washing schedules, social distancing with furniture and signs, continual cleaning during public sessions, personal protective gear, guest responsibilities and a capacity limit of 100.

