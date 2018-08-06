A local pilot and a passenger were able to walk away from a "gear up" landing at Killeen's Skylark Field the morning.

According to Aviation Operations Manager, Mike Wilson, the small plane, a single engine, Piper Arrow, made the hard landing around 8:30 this morning. Both occupants were able to exit the aircraft with no injuries. There was no damage to the runway and no fuel spilled. The field has been re-opened and normal flight operations have resumed.

The Department of Public Safety and the FAA are currently investigating.

