Some Central Texans are being asked to reduce water use by 50% due to water main leak

BELTON, Texas — Some Central Texas residents are being asked to used 50% less water due to a leak in a water main at the Lake Belton Water Treatment Plant.

The leak was found early Saturday morning around 5 a.m. after water plant operators noticed a significant loss of pressure on a portion of the outgoing treated water system, according to a news release.

Upon further investigation, water officials found a 48 inch concrete steel cylinder water main leaking and losing a significant amount of water.

This pipeline is the primary delivery facility for Killeen, Fort Hood, Copperas Cove and others served by Bell County Water Control & Improvement District #1. Here is a map of the district's boundary.

For Copperas Cove residents, click here to see the areas that will be affected.

Customers are being to reduce their water use by 50% alongside stopping car wash and laundromat operations for the next 24 hours, according to water officials. The City of Belton is asking its residents to conserve water for the next 36 hours, according to a Facebook post, which can be seen below.

According to the news release, contractors will be at the leak site to make repairs by noon. So far, WCID 1 crews have isolated and dewatered the damaged segment and are in the process of transporting repair materials to the site.

Please contact Ricky Garrett, WCID 1 General Manager at 254-749-5076 for more information.