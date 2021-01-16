Son of Killeen man killed by police speaks out

For Patrick Warren Jr., watching the video of his dad Patrick Warren Sr.’s final moments alive was heartbreaking

KILLEEN, Texas — For Patrick Warren Jr., watching the video of his dad Patrick Warren Sr.’s final moments alive was heartbreaking.

"I broke down watching it. I’m like, 'This can’t be happening,'" Warren said.

Warren said he had to call the police on his father twice because his father would walk throughout the neighborhood and shout religious phrases, something he hadn't done before.

Warren said when the family called the police, they hoped a mental health officer would show up, but instead Killeen police sent Officer Reynaldo Contreras. Warren said from there, the mental health call turned into tragedy.

"It has been hard, but I’m staying focused because it’s like my dad has a battery in my back,” Warren said. "It is almost like a fire underneath me. Until the officer is arrested, I can’t relax, I can’t sleep, I can’t breathe until I know justice is happening."

Warren said his family moved from Bryan to Killeen two years ago. He said in a time of need his dad was always the go-to guy.

"My dad was great with his hands. My dad loves to Bar-b-que," he said.

Civil Rights Attorney Lee Merritt is calling for a thorough investigation and for Contreras to be fired.

Meanwhile, Warren wishes things in his life could be different.

"I wish I took more pictures,” Warren said. "I wish I would have made more time. I wish I would have never called police. I wish I would have never called a mental health officer. I wish things could be different."

Also on KCENTV.com: