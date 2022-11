The accident happened Pima Trail and Indian Trail Drive Monday morning, according to Harker Heights authorities.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — A Nolan Middle School student received minor injuries after they were reportedly hit by a car Monday morning.

Harker Heights Assistant City Manager, Jerry Bark, said the accident happened Pima Trail and Indian Trail Drive. The child was taken to McLane's Children's Hospital as a precaution, Bark added.

He said he didn't know if the child was released from the hospital at the time this article was published.

No other details were released.