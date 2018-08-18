Killeen police arrested one suspect in connection to a fatal shooting at the Obok Restaurant and Club Aug. 18.

While responding to a shots fired call at the restaurant around 2 a.m. officers found a 41-year-old male victim on the ground who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to Carl R. Darnell Army Medical Center in critical condition, but at 2:46 a.m. he was pronounced dead.

Officials said the arrested suspect and victim were in a verbal altercation when the suspect displayed a gun before shooting the man.

Charges on the suspect are pending.

As the investigation continues, anyone who witnessed the incident is encouraged to contact the Killeen Police Department with any information.

© 2018 KCEN