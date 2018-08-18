Officials have identified the victim and suspect involved in a fatal shooting that occured at the Obok Restaurant and Club Aug. 18.

The Bell County District Attorney's Office charged Reginald Ferlandus Jackson with the murder of 41-year-old Deandre Patrick Thomas Aug. 19.

While responding to a shots fired call at the restaurant around 2 a.m., officers found Thomas suffering from a gunshot wound on the ground.

Thomas was transported to Carl R. Darnell Army Medical Center in critical condition, but at 2:46 a.m. he was pronounced dead.

Officials said Jackson and Thomas were in a verbal altercation when the Jackson displayed a gun before shooting the Thomas.

Jackson's bond was set at $500,000.

© 2018 KCEN