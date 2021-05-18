14-year-old arrested after shooting in Bryan

The teen is charged with aggravated assault. Another teen was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

BRYAN, Texas — Investigators with the Bryan Police Department said they have arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection to a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon.

The boy has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Another teen was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It happened just before 1 p.m. at the intersection of Sandy Point Road and McColloch Street. When officers got to the scene, they found a teen suffering from a gunshot wound. The teen was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Just before 5 p.m., investigators announced they had made an arrest in the case.

Update (4:41 pm): A 14-year-old male has been arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Manufacture/Delivery of Substance in Penalty Group 2 4-400 grams, and Possession of Marijuana <2 ounces. A stolen firearm was also recovered. pic.twitter.com/zUK2o56oYg — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) May 18, 2021

The boy was also charged with manufacture/delivery of a substance and possession of marijuana. Investigators said the boy also had a firearm that came back as stolen.