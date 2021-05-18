14-year-old arrested after shooting in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas — Investigators with the Bryan Police Department said they have arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection to a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon.
The boy has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Another teen was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
It happened just before 1 p.m. at the intersection of Sandy Point Road and McColloch Street. When officers got to the scene, they found a teen suffering from a gunshot wound. The teen was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.
Just before 5 p.m., investigators announced they had made an arrest in the case.
The boy was also charged with manufacture/delivery of a substance and possession of marijuana. Investigators said the boy also had a firearm that came back as stolen.
The identities of those involved in the shooting have not been released. What led up to the shooting and what the teens were doing at the time of the shooting has not been confirmed by the Bryan Police Department at this time.