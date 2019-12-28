KILLEEN, Texas — A 19-year-old man was found shot Saturday inside a crashed car on Stan Schlueter Loop.

Police were called around 1 a.m. about a crash in the 4100 block of Stan Schlueter Loop. Officers found the man in the vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to Baylor Scott and White in critical condition.

According to Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez, the victim was at a party on Colina Drive with several high school students. When he got in the vehicle and left the party, someone started shooting. Witnesses told officers that an older white sedan was in the area where the victim crashed. Detectives are looking for the older white sedan they think might be a Honda.

Parents whose teenagers may have been at the party or have any information about the shooting is asked to KPD at 254-501-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS and online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

Anyone with tips that lead to the arrest of those involved could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.

More on KCENTV.com: