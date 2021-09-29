Temple Chamber of Commerce, Meet Temple to host job fair in October

The job fair will be held at Workforce Solutions of Central Texas.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Chamber of Commerce and Meet Temple are hosting a job fair for National Manufacturing Day on Oct. 1.

The job fail will be held at Workforce Solutions of Central Texas, according to a release. The two organizations will also continue with spotlights of partnering manufacturers throughout October on social media.

According to the Temple chamber, the city is home to 130 manufacturing establishments including leading producers like Wilsonart, Reynolds Consumer Products and others. The companies support nearly 6,600 jobs locally.

"We will continue to work towards not only bringing in new manufacturers but also supporting and recognizing those manufacturers who call Temple home,” said Amanda Carlson, Director of Marketing and Communications for the Temple Economic Development Corporation. “Our most recent efforts are through Meet Temple, a talent attraction and retention initiative that helps increase the funnel of people considering a career in Temple.”

According to the release, the Temple workforce is supported by technically skilled veterans from Fort Hood, robust career and technical education manufacturing pathways at area high schools and graduates from STEM-focused training or degree programs from eight regional higher education institutions.

“With a booming manufacturing industry, there is increased demand for a skilled workforce,” said Whitney Theriot, Vice President of the Temple Chamber of Commerce. “We do have existing pipelines in place to grow talent, to tap into transitioning soldiers, and MFG Day is a way we can help connect the dots to career opportunities locally.”