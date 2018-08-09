TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Fire Department invited the public to attend a 9/11 memorial service scheduled for Tuesday, the 17-year anniversary of the worst terrorist attack on U.S. soil.

The service is meant to memorialize those who lost their lives in the tragedy. It will begin at 8:55 a.m. at Central Fire Station.

Fire Chief Mitchell Randles and City Manager Brynn Myers will give opening remarks, and at 8:59 a.m. a ringing bell will mark the collapse of the World Trade Center South Tower.

Temple Fire and Rescue Honor Guard will present and post the Colors.

The ceremony will conclude with a second bell ringing to mark the North Tower's collapse and a bagpipes performance.

