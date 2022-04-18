VIDEO: 2 suspects steal over $2,000 of meat from H-E-B, Temple Police say

During their investigation, they learned that a store employee noticed the two exit the store with a large amount of unpaid meat in a shopping cart, police said.

TEMPLE, Texas — Video of the alleged incident can be viewed below.

6 News obtained video of the moment two women reportedly stole over $2,000 worth of meat from a Temple H-E-B on Good Friday.

The Temple Police Department said its officers were called out to the H-E-B in the 3000 block of South 31th Street around 3:30 p.m. regarding a theft that was happening.

When officers arrived, they learned that two women stole over $2,000 worth of meat from the store and got away, police said.

During their investigation, they learned that a store employee noticed the two exit the store with a large amount of unpaid meat in a shopping cart, police said. The employee tried to stop them, but they were able to pull the cart away and load all the stolen meat in their vehicle, police added.

Temple PD said the two suspects then let the shopping cart run into another vehicle in the parking lot and damaged it.

In the video 6 News obtained, it shows an employee struggling to take the cart away from a woman who is throwing loads of meat into her trunk. She continues to chuck meat into her car, despite the employee's protests, video shows.

After the woman is done, she pushes the cart, which then crashes into another vehicle, video shows. The woman then enters the car and takes off with the other woman inside, video shows.

If you know anything about this theft, call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.