Temple police closing two roads due to flooding

In addition to the closures, the police department is urging drivers to use caution while driving in the rainy weather.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department said it is closing a couple of roads in the city due to flooding in the area the afternoon of July 12.

The department will close Charter Oak Drive in between Temple and Belton, and Dusty Lane, which is along Charter Oak Drive.

Police also urged drivers to use caution while driving in the rainy weather.

The Texas Department of Transportation also urges drivers to "turn around, don't drown" when coming across a flooded road. Here are some tips from TxDOT:

Never walk, swim or drive through still or moving flood waters. The water may hide dangers like debris, tree branches, power lines or road damage. As little as six inches of fast-moving water can cause motorists to lose control of their vehicle, even a pickup truck or SUV.

Stay informed about weather conditions when you're driving

Be especially careful at night when it can be harder to see flood dangers

If your vehicle stalls in deep water, leave it and move to higher ground if you can do so safely