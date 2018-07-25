TEMPLE, TX — Temple police will partner with Temple's Texas Roadhouse and serve as "guest waiters and waitresses" as part of the statewide "Tip a Cop" program.

The officers will be raising funds for the Special Olympics of Texas by serving Texas Roadhouse patrons, collecting tips and selling official torch run t-shirts from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. July 26. The Temple area raised $3,502 during last year's program.

Anyone who can't make it to the restaurant at that time is welcome to donate on the Special Olympics of Texas' website.

