Temple woman forced to call police to get vehicle back from mechanic

Cassidy Vines says she told a local mechanic she wanted an estimate before any work got done. She later had to call the police and got stuck paying hundreds, anyway.

TEMPLE, Texas — When Cassidy Vines took her 2002 Chevy Trailblazer to Temple Car Care Clinic, she told 6 News she had made a very specific request. The engine was running rough and the A/C wasn't working great, but she wanted an estimate before any work got done.

"I asked him for a diagnostic," Vines said. "I didn't want anything done until I knew how much it was going to cost."

Vines said she took the car in on August 13, but several days later there was still no estimate available. Then she got an unexpected call from shop owner Bruce Hillis 6 days later.

"He said there were holes in the air conditioning line, he went ahead and ordered parts to fix the back door," Vines said. "And my 'running total,' not my estimate, but my 'running total' was 'between $1,500 and $1,800 as we speak.'"

Vines said she told him to stop working immediately.

"I told him, 'Don't do anything else, this is not what we agreed to.' I don't have that kind of money," Vines said.

Vines said she and her father went out to the shop the next day, but Hillis wouldn't answer. That's when she called the police.

"He (officer) had to knock on the door for about a minute or two and knocked pretty loudly and said it was the Temple Police Department," Vines said. "He (Hillis) said he would be more than happy to give me my car back if I paid him. Even though he said he would turn the car back to the original...to how I left my car. He wanted $900 in cash."

Vines said the Temple officer helped mediate for them they eventually agreed to $600.

"I feel like I paid a ransom to get my car back," Vines said.

6 News contacted Hillis on the phone Friday, but he refused to provide a recorded interview. He told 6 News on the phone that Vines had asked for the work to be done and not for an estimate.

Vines and Hillis never had a written agreement for an estimate either.

Unfortunately, in this situation, there is no law preventing Hillis, or any other mechanic, from keeping the car until the customer pays, according the Texas Attorney General website. The website states:

"Even if you are unsatisfied with the mechanic's explanation of the difference between the estimate and the final charge, keep in mind that if you refuse to pay a repair bill -- even a bill in dispute -- the mechanic has the legal right to keep your car until you pay. You can then file a complaint with the Attorney General's Office or the Better Business Bureau and/or file a small claims court law suit against the mechanic."

The website also warns that shops may try to place your vehicle on a lift or start to disassemble the vehicle before asking for authorization for repairs, which traps you into paying for the vehicles reassembly and return.

There is, however, a way that consumers can protect themselves as well. Customers can, and should, request a written agreement for an estimate or diagnostic service before ever allowing a mechanic to touch their vehicle.

The agreement can specify a charge for the estimate, or diagnostic service, but should also state the mechanic may do no additional work without the consent of the customer. According to the attorney general website:

"You should get a written authorization to tow, inspect, test drive, diagnose, or disassemble any part of your car for the purposes of providing an estimate of repair costs, prior to the action being taken. This authorization should describe the actions to be taken, the charges, and whether any parts will be removed or the vehicle disassembled."

The document that authorizes the estimate should always be separate from the document that authorizes repairs, even if they are signed at the same time.