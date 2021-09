Cruz will observe three of the school's top five programs and expansion plans.

WACO, Texas — The video above was published in August.

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz will be in Waco Sept. 8 to get a tour of Texas State Technical College campus, according to school officials.

According to officials, Cruz will observe three of the school's top five programs: welding, precision machining, and aviation.

He will also learn more about the campus' expansion plans.