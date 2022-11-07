Live Texas power grid conditions: Supply and demand tighten as ERCOT asks for conservation

The operator of the Texas electric grid issued an appeal for energy conservation on Monday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

DALLAS — The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which operates the state's electric grid, is asking residents and businesses to voluntarily conserve power Monday afternoon and into the evening due to the extreme heat.

ERCOT issued an appeal on Sunday night for energy conservation on Monday, July 11, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

As 2 p.m. arrived Monday, the state's demand for electricity was nearing the power grid's supply, and ERCOT updated its status condition from "green" to "yellow," asking Texans to reduce power use.

ERCOT on Sunday also issued a watch for a "projected reserve capacity shortage" during that timeframe. ERCOT said it does not anticipate system-wide outages.

ERCOT budgets in a "reserve" amount of electricity that it can rely on in case demand exceeds supply.

The six-hour window on Monday with not enough reserve could create an Energy Emergency Alert, ERCOT said, which is a series of emergency procedures the grid operator enacts when operating reserves drop below specified levels. Those procedures are designed to protect the reliability of the electric system as a whole and prevent an uncontrolled system-wide outage, ERCOT said.

This appeal comes during a time that the ERCOT is dealing with a high demand for energy from across the state. On Saturday, the peak demand landed at about 77,532 megawatts. On Friday, which was the hottest day of the year so far, there was an all-time demand record of 78,418 megawatts.

ERCOT said the record demands this summer are due to the triple-digit temperatures across the state.

Using its free app, ERCOT allows you to monitor real-time grid conditions: