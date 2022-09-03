The outage is reportedly a result of damage to a pipeline that serves Seguin and McQueeney, and is expected to take several days to completely fix.

SEGUIN, Texas — More than 4,300 customers in Seguin and McQueeney continue to be impacted by a gas outage that began Tuesday afternoon, but utility officials say they "expect most service to be restored by Friday."

Homes and businesses alike are being affected by the community-wide outage, which CenterPoint Energy said was the result of another company "damaging its line." Hundreds of employees, contractors and "mutual assistance crews" have been enlisted in an effort to restore natural gas service, typically used for heating systems and electricity generation, before another round of freezing temperatures sweeps through the area Friday night.

The process requires technicians visited each home or business to reactive natural gas meters, CenterPoint officials said; they're expected to continue working overnight, and say all crews can be identified with badges when arriving at each location.

Our technicians wear badges & will gladly show them to you upon request before entering your home or business. If an adult over age 18 is not at the service address when a technician arrives, a blue door hanger with additional instructions will be left. #SeguinTX #McQueeneyTX 3/3 — CenterPoint Energy Alerts (@CNPalerts) March 9, 2022

Community-wide effects

The issue is affecting Seguin ISD as well. Superintendent Matthew Gutierrez on Tuesday evening said in a video statement that the district's buildings are without heat for the outage's duration, and that kids should come to school in layers.

He also said hot meals were an impossibility until service is restored.

"We will be serving meals, although they will be cold," Gutierrez said. "So if you would like to opt to send your student with a lunch, please feel free to do so. But please be aware our microwaves are limited.”

“Safety will be our number-one priority as we work to restore natural gas service to impacted customers as safely and quickly as possible,” Tal Centers, vice president of CenterPoint Energy, is quoted as saying in a statement. “As part of our safety procedures, we will start the process of turning off each customer’s natural gas meter. Repairs may take several days. Once the pipeline company finalizes its repairs, our crews will need to manually turn each meter back on.“

Meanwhile, officials with the Guadalupe Regional Medical Center said they were able to generate heat for now by converting their boiler to diesel, thanks to backup plans in the event of outages.

Guadalupe County authorities say a food distribution event has been organized for Friday at Seguin ISD's central office (1221 East Kingsbury St.), but volunteers are needed from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. To sign up to help, click here.

Food is expected to be distributed between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Warming centers

Two Seguin locations are being utilized as warming centers during CenterPoint's ongoing effort to restore service.

Seguin Public Library (313 West Nolte St.), open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Hillcrest Church (1440 Eastwood Dr.).

Outage safety

Seguin officials shared tips if they remain without heating due to the outage, including closing doors to unused rooms to maximize warm; never using a stove or oven to heat the home; and keeping generators in a well-ventilated area.

For safety reasons, the utility also urges customers not to turn any valves or tamper with the natural gas meter.

"Opening or turning any valves could allow air to enter the natural gas lines, which would hinder the restoration process," they said.