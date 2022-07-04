Stranded sick dolphin dies on Texas beach after being harassed by beachgoers

On Sunday, beachgoers found a sick dolphin on the beach and pushed it back out to sea and attempted to swim with and ride the sick animal.

QUINTANA, Texas — Beachgoers are being partially blamed for the death of a sick dolphin, according to the Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network.

It happened on Quintana Beach, in the Freeport area. On Sunday, the beachgoers found a sick dolphin on the beach and pushed it back out to sea and attempted to swim with and ride the sick animal.

The female dolphin was ultimately stranded again on the beach where she was harassed by a crowd of people, the network said in a Facebook post.

"This type of harassment causes undue stress to wild dolphins, is dangerous for the people who interact with them and is illegal - punishable by fines and jail time if convicted," the Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network said in the post.

The network advises beachgoers to immediately call 1-800-9MAMMAL (9626625) if they find a live dolphin or whale stranded on a Texas beach. They also say to not push the animal back out to sea, attempt to swim or interact with them or crowd around them.

Here's some more information from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries:

Why is it illegal to feed, attempt to feed, or harass marine mammals in the wild?

Marine Mammal Protection Act regulations prohibit feeding, attempting to feed, and harassing marine mammals in the wild. These activities are illegal because they harm the animals in the following ways:

Marine mammals associate people with food, losing their natural wariness of humans or boats and becoming conditioned to receiving handouts.

Marine mammals change their natural behaviors, including feeding and migration activities, and show decreased willingness to forage for food on their own. They may also begin to take bait/catch from fishing gear. These changed behaviors may be passed on to their young and other members of their social groups, increasing their risk of injury from boats, entanglement in fishing gear, and intentional harm by people frustrated with the behavioral changes.

Marine mammals may eat contaminated (old or spoiled) food or non-food items. Feeding marine mammals inappropriate food, non-food items, or contaminated food jeopardizes their health.

Marine mammals sometimes become aggressive when seeking food and are known to bite or injure people when teased or expecting food.

Marine mammals include dolphins, porpoises, whales, seals, sea lions, and manatees.

How does the MMPA define "harassment"?

The MMPA lists two levels of harassment:

Level A harassment means any act of pursuit, torment, or annoyance that has the potential to injure a marine mammal or marine mammal stock in the wild.

Level B harassment refers to acts that have the potential to disturb (but not injure) a marine mammal or marine mammal stock in the wild by disrupting behavioral patterns, including, but not limited to, migration, breathing, nursing, breeding, feeding, or sheltering.

Does NOAA Fisheries have a policy about interacting with marine mammals in the wild?

