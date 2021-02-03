Gov. Abbott to remove statewide mask mandate and to allow businesses to open 100%

Last week, Abbott made comments during a news conference that he was considering rolling back statewide coronavirus restrictions.

LUBBOCK, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott said that businesses can open to 100 percent capacity and that he is removing a statewide mask mandate Tuesday. He made the announcements in a press conference at a Lubbock restaurant.

The governor had previously said he had "exciting" news to share with Texans.

Gov. Abbott said in the press conference that conditions had improved in the fight against COVID-19 to the point where he felt businesses could open to full capacity. Some businesses were previously only allowed to open to 75 percent capacity.

He also said Tuesday was the lowest positivity rate in Texas for COVID-19 cases in four months. Cases had been dropping in recent weeks since a spike after the holidays.

The governor said that while he is removing the statewide mask mandate, he encouraged businesses to create their own policies to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The press conference will be streamed live below:

