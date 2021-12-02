The Divine Nine | Black Sororities and Fraternities in Central Texas

There are nine African American fraternities and Sororities, each unique in its own way. Together, they are called the Divine Nine.

WACO, Texas — In honor of Black History Month, 6 News is highlighting African American fraternities and sororities.



As the world watched the first woman become Vice President of the United States, there are a special group of women who is proud that she is there.

"I think we are all excited to see the first African American female serve as the Vice President of the United States," said Joya Hayes, South Central Regional Director of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. “But as women of Alpha Kappa Alpha, we really feel like she personifies what African American women have done and have continued to contribute to the American society."

Alpha Kappa Alpha is the first black sorority founded by African American women at Howard University in 1908. This was at a time when black students were not allowed to attend white colleges or universities, let alone join any kind of fraternity or sorority. Vice President Kamala Harris became a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha in 1986.

"This organization is founded on the principles of service not only to children and youth but adults who support all types of initiatives from those who represent health and disparities in the communities and to encourage us to go out and vote," Hayes said.

Alpha Kappa Alpha has nearly 300,000 college-trained members with chapters across the U.S. including Killeen and the Delta Alpha Omega Chapter in Waco.

Cantresa Scineaux is the president of the Mu Theta Omega chapter which services the Killeen and Fort Hood area. Each year the chapter gives away $10,000 in scholarships to local seniors.

"We are mighty in everything we do for the community,” Scineaux said. “We donate to the local boys and girls club, girls scouts, the Killeen food bank and the homeless center."

Other than Alpha Kappa Alpha, there are eight other historically Black Greek letter organizations that serve on graduate and undergraduate level.

Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated was founded in 1906 at Cornell University.

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated was founded in 1913 at Howard University.

Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Incorporated was founded in 1911 at Indiana University.

Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated was founded in 1911 at Howard University.

Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Incorporated was founded in 1914 at Howard University.

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated was founded in 1920 at Howard University.

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated was founded in 1922 at Butler University.

Iota Phi Theta Fraternity, Incorporated was founded in 1963 at Morgan State University.

While each sorority and fraternity are all unique in their own way, together they are called The Divine Nine.

Lawrence Stewart is the president of the Kappa Sigma Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity in Killeen. The alphas are the first fraternity founded by African American men.



"On an all-white campus,” Lawrence said. “During those times there were no such organizations for African Americans.”

Locally the Alpha's give away scholarships, highlight men’s health and teach young men about public speaking.



"There's always a call, always a reason, always a mentorship that someone needs and our fraternity consistently stays on the cutting edge of change,” Lawrence said.



At Baylor University, the undergraduate members of the divine nine are also stepping into greatness.



"When I first came to Baylor I kind of felt secluded. I was kind of looking for a group to fit in with and actually met one of the brothers in the chapter and we just hit it off," Baylor student Pakavi Williams said.



Williams is a member of the Nu Zeta Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Incorporated.



The Nu Zeta Chapter made their mark on Baylor's campus in 2000.



The students raise money for scholarships to give back to other Baylor students. They also hold school supply drives and volunteer with kids.



"I think after joining I developed a lot of personal skills, social skills, and just communicating with people and leading by example," Williams said.



The local fraternities and sororities give out scholarships to Central Texas students. If you know a senior who wishes to apply, click on the link below.