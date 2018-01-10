Copperas Cove — In just 48 hours the City of Copperas Cove will decide the fate of their long awaited 190 expansion project. Locals will have two more chances to influence that decision Monday. (see places and times below)

The project would add a median and sidewalk down the 1.2 miles of Highway 190 as it enters the city from Killeen. It was initially going to make the six-lane highway a four-lane instead, but those plans changed after a public outcry.

Proponents of the plan tell Channel 6 it will improve highway safety in the area, and a presentation to the Copperas Cove City Council suggest the medians will better direct traffic to side streets and businesses, reducing traffic collisions. Many business owners and at least one councilman believe it will only make things more difficult for motorists trying to access local businesses.

The project would also provide for a continuous sidewalk down 190 for about a mile.

Residents will be able to voice their opinion on the project once more today (Monday, October 1) at two different events.

KTMPO Public Hearings and Comment Period 1

12 Noon to 1:30 p.m.

Copperas Cove Police Department

302 East Avenue E, Copperas Cove, Texas 76522

KTMPO Public Hearings and Comment Period 2

5:00 p.m. to 630 p.m.

Central Texas Council of Governments

2180 N Main St, Belton, Texas 76513

