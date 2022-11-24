Temple Turkey Trot Cancelled

Due to the impending weather in Temple, the Turkey Trot 5k is cancelled.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Turkey Trot 5k in Temple has been cancelled due to the impending weather forecasts.

City officials decided this morning that in order to protect the runners and staff, cancelling the run was a better option than proceeding with it.

The run would have begun at 8 a.m. this morning.

This would have been the 12th Annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot 5K, presented by the Carlson Law Firm.

Awards would have been given to the overall male and female winners, along with the top three finishers in each group.