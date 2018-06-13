Killeen ISD has promoted two middle school principals as the new leaders of Killeen and Shoemaker High Schools, the district announced Wednesday.

KISD Superintendent John Craft appointed Micah Wells as Shoemaker High's principal and Kara Linette Trevino as principal for Killeen High School.

Since 2015, Wells served Rancier Middle School as principal and Trevino had been principal of Patterson Middle School since 2014.

Craft said the two are proven secondary school leaders with great records of success at the Killeen Independent School District.

“They will continue their outstanding careers now as they lead high school students toward graduation and future success,” Craft said.

© 2018 KCEN