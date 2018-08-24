MARLIN, TX — The FM 147 bridge crossing Big Creek, east of Marlin, is closed after a recent inspection revealed the bridge's columns were in need of repair.

The bridge will remain closed until repairs can be finished, although that timeline is undetermined.

In the mean time, signs and message boards will detour traffic around the 3.7 mile section of roadway between FM 339 and FM 1240 in Falls and Limestone counties.

Southbound traffic from Groesbeck to Marlin on SH 14 will continue south to Kosse and detour west on SH 7 to Marlin. Eastbound traffic leaving Marlin will have to take SH 7 to Kosse.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes if possible.

