The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and Temple college signed an agreement Monday that would help community college students have a seamless transition into completed a bachelor’s degree.

Both schools gave their official approval to a plan that will help students save time and tuition dollars as they pursue their educations, UMHB stated.

Temple College President Dr. Glenda O. Barron and UMHB President Dr. Randy O’Rear took part in the signing ceremony to mark the completion of a new articulation agreement between the neighboring institutions.

Dr. John Vassar, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at UMHB said the agreement will make it possible for students completing their associate degree at Temple College to transfer seamlessly into completing a bachelor’s degree at UMHB.

“By analyzing the content of the freshman and sophomore-level courses offered at both schools, we can now offer students a pathway to courses at Temple College that will fulfill degree requirements when they transfer to UMHB to complete their studies,” Vassar said.

Temple College said they are thrilled to facilitate for their students a seamless connection to programs offered at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.

“This agreement will ensure our students can stay close to home and complete their degrees efficiently,” Dr. Susan Guzman-Trevino, interim vice president of academic affairs at Temple College said.

