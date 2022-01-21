United Way Central Texas helping lower income families with tax assistance program

The program helped provided nearly $1.4 million in refunds in 2021.

TEMPLE, Texas — United Way of Central Texas' 2022 Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program is set to start Feb. 1.

The program helped provide low-income families nearly $1.4 million in refunds and nearly $450,000 in earned income tax just last year, according to the program.

United Way says all volunteers are IRS certified and knowledgeable in Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) providing basic income tax return services with no hidden fees. Meaning all of the tax refund will go directly to the customer, according to the non-profit.

For those who may not know, EITC is a refundable tax credit for lower-income families that in return, provides a stronger possibility of financial stability, according to United Way.

VITA sites will be opening the first week in February in Harker Heights, Belton, Killeen and Temple.