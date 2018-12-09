MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — Barry Johnson is preparing for some of the high profile cases he'll be taking over when he is sworn in as the Mclennan County District Attorney in January.

Johnson will be officially elected Nov. 6. He is running unopposed in the Bell County DA election after defeating Abel Reyna, the current District Attorney, in February to secure the republican nomination.

Johnson said he's meeting with other District Attorneys in the counties with similar populations to McLennan County to prepare for his new role.

Of the 400 pending felony cases in the county, Johnson said 24 of them are Twin Peaks cases that were supposed to be tried before his term begins.

"We'll be trying to do what we can do-- get right into those and use all the jury weeks that we can to try the cases that need to be tried," Johnson said. "We will be looking over every one of those cases to determine which ones should be settled by a plea bargain."

