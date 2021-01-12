USDA invests millions in Hamilton & Navarro County Electric to improve rural infrastructure

It comes from the USDA and part of its $558 million investment to help rural communities expand access to high-speed internet, clean water, reliable electricity.

TEXAS, USA — Hamilton County Electric Cooperative and Navarro County Electric Cooperative are receiving a total of $38.5 millions in loans combined from the federal government to help build and improve critical rural infrastructure.

The loans come from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and part of its $558 million investment to help rural communities expand access to high-speed internet, clean water and reliable electricity to homes and businesses across rural America.

“When we invest in rural infrastructure, we invest in the livelihoods and health of people in rural America,” said USDA Sec. Tom Vilsack said.

This announcement follows the recent passage of President Biden’s historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the commitment to Building a Better America by investing in these rural communities.

“Under the leadership of President Biden and Vice president Harris, USDA is committed to Building a Better America by investing America’s rural infrastructure, expanding access to broadband, clean drinking water and resilient power infrastructure," he said. "The investments we are announcing today will drive the creation of good-paying union jobs and grow the economy sustainably and equitably so that everyone gets ahead for decades to come.”

Hamilton County Electric Cooperative is receiving a $15.6 million loan under the Electric Infrastructure Loan and Loan Guarantee Program to connect 1,850 consumers, and build and improve 255 miles of line. This loan includes $309,114 in smart grid technologies.

Hamilton County Electric is headquartered in Hamilton, Texas serving on average 18,720 connected consumers through 4,066 of energized line throughout seven counties in Central Texas.

Navarro County Electric Cooperative is receiving a $22.9 million loan to connect 3,262 consumers and build and improve 331 miles of line.