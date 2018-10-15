WACO, Texas — After a military base in Florida was left in pieces following Hurricane Michael, Central Texans offered to lend a helping hand anyway they could.

The Army and Air Force Exchange Service sent a mobile field exchange and a trailed filled with supplies to the nearly demolished base in hopes of bringing back some sense of normalcy while personnel figure out the next steps.

The makeshift convenience store provides necessities like food and water.

Colonel Douglas Vallejo, deputy director for the logistics for the Army and Air Force Exchange Service, said when tragedy like this happens, military sticks together.

"The key thing is AAFES goes where you go," Vallejo said. "We are there planning ahead of time for any possible outcome and making sure you're taken care of during the aftermath."

