Waco councilwoman aims to de-prioritize criminalization of abortion

WACO, Texas — Just days before Texas' abortion trigger ban takes effect, one Waco city councilwoman is aiming to protect any abortion seekers or providers from criminal charges within the city.

During Tuesday night's city council meeting, Councilwoman Kelly Palmer of District 4 asked that the council add the 'Guarding the Right to Abortion Care for Everyone' Act to the city's agenda.

Commonly known as the GRACE Act, it would ban city funds from being used toward investigating reports of abortion, as well as have police departments de-prioritize the criminalization of abortion.

"I recognize this is breaking with precedent," Palmer said during the meeting. "However, as one of the only people of child-bearing age with a uterus on this stage, and deeply heartbroken of the impact of the repealing of Roe v. Wade and the way that it disproportionately impacts low income communities, communities of color, queer residents... I ask it be added to the agenda."

Last year, Texas lawmakers passed a trigger ban that is set to take effect on July 23, 2022. With Roe v. Wade overturned, the law would criminalize anyone who performs an abortion, but not the person getting an abortion.

Across the state, the GRACE Act was recently passed by city councils in Denton, Texas and Austin City Council is currently considering it.