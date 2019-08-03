WACO, Texas — Waco Independent School District superintendent Al Marcus Nelson was arrested 10:58 p.m. Wednesday on a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana under 2 ounces, according to the Robertson County Sheriff's Office website.

Nelson was released from the Robertson County Jail at 10:25 a.m. Thursday on a $2,500 bond.

Texas Department of Public Safety was the arresting agency.

Waco ISD Board of Trustees president Pat Atkins released the following statement about the incident:

“Earlier today, the school board learned that our superintendent was arrested for a misdemeanor last night. We take this seriously, but we want to make sure that we have all of the facts before reaching a conclusion.

“We are calling a special meeting for March 19 so the board can hear directly from Dr. Nelson. With spring break next week, that is the first date when all of our board members are available.”

Assistant superintendent of communications and community engagement Kyle DeBeer said a special meeting about the situation will be held at 6:30 p.m. on March 19.

Expect more from KCEN Channel 6 as we continue to update this story with the latest details.

Correction: An earlier version of this story said the special meeting would be held on March 18. The ISD originally told us that was the date, but it clarified, saying one of the board members would be out of town on that day.