WACO, Texas —

Waco Independent School District announced that they have worked with local health experts and developed a plan that the district believes will protect the health and safety of the graduates, their families, and staff during the 2020 graduation ceremony.

Each member of the Class of 2020 will now be able to bring two guests with them to their graduation ceremony at Waco ISD Stadium.

The ceremony for the University High Class of 2020 will take place at 10 a.m. on May 29, and the ceremony for the Waco High Class of 2020 will be held at 10 a.m. on May 30.

Later this week, seniors will receive detailed instructions on how graduation ceremonies will be conducted, accordion to Waco ISD. However, the district highlighted key details:

Tickets will not be distributed for these events. Graduates and their two guests must arrive together and enter the stadium together. No guests will be allowed to enter the stadium unless they are accompanied by a graduate.

Each graduate will have a designated time slot to arrive at the stadium and an assigned entry gate. These will be provided when more detailed instructions are distributed later this week.

Prior to entering the stadium, each participant (graduates, their guests and employees staffing the event) will be required to complete a screening form and have their temperature checked. Individuals that have any sign or symptom of COVID-19 and/or a temperature greater than 99.5 degrees Fahrenheit will not be able to attend the ceremony. The screening form will also be included with more detailed instructions.

All participants must wear a mask or other face-covering over their nose and mouth at all times. (Graduates may remove their masks for official photos.) Each participant should bring their own mask.

“I am incredibly proud of seniors and their accomplishments. This isn’t just their milestone. It’s also a milestone for the family members, friends and mentors who have supported them along the way,” Superintendent Susan Kincannon said. “I am happy that our seniors will have the people closest to them cheering them on as they graduate.”

