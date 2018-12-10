WACO, Texas — Waco Pride Weekend is coming back to town Oct. 13 and 14 for its second annual celebration since Waco Pride was restarted last year after a nearly decade-long absence.

The weekend will kick off Friday with OUT on Austin featuring an art auction, social media scavenger hunt and a raffle with refreshments at Cultivate 7Twelve. The auction and raffle will run from 6-9 p.m. with a short presentation after.

OUT on the Brazos will follow Saturday in Brazos Park East. The festival will celebrate Waco's LGBTQ community with live performances, speakers, vendors and food trucks. Barbie DeFacto will headline the event and Austin City Councilman Jimmy Flannigan will be the keynote speaker.

Waco Pride Network was recently created to hold these events and foster the LGBTQ community.

For more information about the organization or events, visit the group's website.

