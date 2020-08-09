Waco man arrested after fleeing fatal crash scene in August

Julius Hall of Waco was arrested and is in jail for a warrant for failure to stop and render aid after a fatal crash that happened on August 4.

WACO, Texas — Julius Hall of Waco was arrested and is in jail for a warrant for failure to stop and render aid after a fatal crash that happened on August 4. James Spiller was killed in the crash that happened on the 1100 blk of N. New Rd., according to the Waco Police Department.

The Waco PD said that even though Hall was not at fault for the crash, he still fled the scene where serious injuries and death happened, therefore he has been charged with a second-degree felony.

There is no other information available at this time and this investigation is still ongoing, according to the Waco PD.