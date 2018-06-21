A Waco man was arrested and indicted in the May 2017 murder of 83-year-old Lonnie Taplin in Temple.

Temple Police said Juan Antonio Macias Jr., 46, was indicted Wednesday by a Bell County Grand Jury for Capital Murder with intent to commit another felony.

According to the Bell County Jail's website, Macias was booked just before 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say Macias was located in Belton where Temple PD made the arrest.

Taplin's death was originally ruled suspicious, with police discovering a door to his home on West Adams Avenue had been entered "forcefully," in an investigation which lasted multiple days.

