Waco NAACP hosts virtual events for Black History Month

WACO, Texas — During Black History Month, the Waco NAACP is hosting a series of virtual community events and discussion on the United States' criminal justice system.
To start, the group is going to have a film discussion over Zoom Monday, Feb. 1, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the HBO documentary, True Justice: Bryan Stevenson's Fight for Equality. It follows Stevenson, who is a lawyer and founder of the Equal Justice Initiative, and his "struggle to create greater fairness in the criminal justice system," according to EJI.
Organizers hope these discussions will help educate the public about our current criminal justice system, as well as start a dialogue about criminal justice reform.
All events are free.
Below are future discussions:
- Feb. 22 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. -- Who let George Zimmerman Go: How being a Juror Serves Justice
- Feb. 28 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. -- Breonna Taylor Could Have Gotten Justice: The Power of Grand Juries
To access these Zoom events, visit Waco NAACP.