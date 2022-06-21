Waco to open cooling center

Hot temperatures aren't going anywhere, but there will be a place for you to go if you need to cool off

Example video title will go here for this video

WACO, Texas — Temperatures in Central Texas are expected to top 100 degrees this weekend and a cooling center will open for those who need relief.

The City of Waco and Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management will open the Sul Ross Community Center starting on Friday. Cold water and chairs will also be provided.

The Sul Ross Community Center is located at 1414 Jefferson Ave. The cooling center will be open during the following days and times: