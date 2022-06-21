Waco to open cooling center

x
WACO, Texas — Temperatures in Central Texas are expected to top 100 degrees this weekend and a cooling center will open for those who need relief.  

The City of Waco and Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management will open the Sul Ross Community Center starting on Friday.  Cold water and chairs will also be provided.

The Sul Ross Community Center is located at 1414 Jefferson Ave.  The cooling center will be open during the following days and times:

  • Friday, June 24th from 1 p.m. – 7 p.m. 
  •  Saturday, June 25th from 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. 
  •  Sunday, June 26th from 12 p.m. – 7 p.m

