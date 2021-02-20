LIST | Water distribution locations across Central Texas

For those in desperate need of water, these locations are giving water away for free.

TEMPLE, Texas — There are residents who remain without water days after Winter Storm Uri passed through Central Texas.

In some places, pipes burst and leaked, causing water to either be shut off for repairs, or caused these areas to go under a boil water notice.

Below is a list of locations in different Central Texas cities and counties where water is being distributed for those in desperate need.

More locations are expected to be added to this list in the coming days. Stay with 6 News as this story develops.

Marlin

The City of Marlin has been distributing bottled water both Thursday and Friday, however locations were different both days.

To know the location and time Marlin will distribute water, check their Facebook page.

The water is limited to one case per car and it's first-come first-serve.

Residents who are considered elderly or disabled who can't drive can send their driver's license or water/utility bill with someone they trust to pick up a case of water.

Killeen

805 West Jasper Dr. -- 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Iron Gauntlet Brauhaus, 400 Cheyenne Dr., Killeen -- click here to see hours Bring your own container



Temple

Central Fire Station, 210 N. 3rd St. -- 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. 1st St. -- click here to see hours Bring your own container; 2 gallons per household

Fire Station #2, 1710 E. Ave H. -- 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Fire Station #3, 3606 Midway Dr. Bring your own container

Fire Station #4, 411 Waters Dairy Rd. Bring your own container

Fire Station #5, 510 North Apache Bring your own container

Fire Station #6, 3620 Range Rd. Bring your own container

Fire Station #7, 8420 West Adams Bring your own container

Fire Station #8, 7268 Airport Rd. Bring your own container

Grace Temple Ministries, 801 S. 13th Street -- 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Mayborn Civic & Convention Center, 3303 N. 3rd St. -- 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Waco