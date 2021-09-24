1st Cavalry Division celebrates 100th anniversary with parade, ceremony

The parade and ceremony were the culmination of a week of events celebrating the division's centennial.

FORT HOOD, Texas — The 1st Cavalry Division ended its centennial birthday week with a parade on Cooper Parade Field on Friday, Sept. 24.

The ceremony included performances by the 1st Cav. Div. band, a special cavalry charge by the 1st Cav. Div. Horse Cavalry Detachment and a helicopter flyover by the 1st Air Cavalry Brigade with retired U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Rory Malloy, former division command sergeant major for 1st Cav. Div. from 2008 to 2011, serving as the reviewing official for the ceremony.

“It is indeed an honor to be back home with America’s First Team to celebrate our centennial where we honor the sacrifice and service of thousands of veterans throughout the history of the First Team who stepped up and served when our nation needed us most,” Malloy said during his remarks. “From our beginning, America’s First Team has fought in every major war since World War II …The sacrifice of our veterans is captured by the 43 Medals of Honor earned by America’s First Team as well as the veterans who have filled our ranks within the past 100 years.”

During the ceremony, the 1st Cav. Div. command team, Maj. Gen. John Richardson, commanding general and Command Sgt. Maj. Shade S. Mundy, division command sergeant major, honored troopers past and present who served with the division over the past 100 years with a recitation of the division’s history from its origins in September 1921 to present day.

Troopers from 1st Cav. Div.’s six brigades took part in the historical narrative while dressed in period uniforms including equipment from various campaigns. Malloy also joined the command team in adding five additional streamers to the 1st Cav. Div. guidon representing the division support towards the Global War on Terrorism.

Veterans, local government leaders, area residents and military families came out to watch the ceremony and tour interactive displays of vehicles and equipment stationed along the recently-renamed Legends Way and at the 1st Cav. Div. museum.

Friday morning’s ceremony served as the wrap up of "CAV Week," which ran from Sept. 20-24. Throughout the week, 1st Cav. Div. troopers participated in a variety of activities including a four-mile division run and team and individual sports competitions. The division command team also unveiled newly renamed Legends Way road.